Qantas Group fleet: how Jetstar and Qantas share 787s 

Qantas plans to take delivery of two 787-9s over the next two months, completing the second of at least three phases in the group’s evolving 787 fleet and network plan. The group is committed to operating 25 787s by the end of 2020 under a dual brand strategy that leverages synergies generated from having both Qantas and Jetstar operate the same aircraft type.

Jetstar took 11 787-8s from 2013 to 2015 and Qantas took its first 787-9 in Oct-2017. Qantas has since taken six 787-9s, with the first four aircraft being based in Melbourne. The two aircraft to be delivered in the coming months will be based in Brisbane, along with two 787-9s delivered in Jun-2018 and Aug-2018.

Qantas has another batch of six 787-9s on order, which will be used to replace Qantas’ remaining 747-400s in late 2019 and 2020. While both the Qantas and Jetstar 787s have mainly been used to replace older generation widebody aircraft, both fleets have also opened up new routes that would not have been viable without new generation aircraft technology.