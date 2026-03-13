Qantas adjusts to weakness in demand on its US routes, while aircraft deliveries accelerate

While Qantas' latest results show that it remains in a very healthy financial condition, the airline is still tweaking its international network to adapt to changing geographic demand patterns.

The airline's latest adjustments reflect softening outbound travel to the US, and also strengthening demand on its Singapore flights.

Both the US and Singapore represent major components of the airline's international business, while Singapore is also an important network node for international connectivity.

So getting the settings right in these markets is critical.

The major change is the switch of another of Qantas' ten Airbus A380s from the US market to Singapore. While this may seem like a small adjustment, it is emblematic of the demand trajectories.

In another tweak, Qantas has shifted some of its US capacity to open a new seasonal route to Las Vegas.

Qantas also revealed new details about its aircraft deliveries and fleet plans during its half-year earnings call on 26-Feb-2026.

The airline has seen a welcome increase in narrowbody delivery rates, and is expecting almost 50 deliveries over a two-year period.

The most watched of these will be the widebodies for the Qantas ultra-long range flights, but the narrowbodies are also very important for the airline's fleet renewal.