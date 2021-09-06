Profitable Christchurch Airport fights off earthquakes and pandemic

New Zealand, a country of less than five million people, is far away from most people, even those in Australia, and the most distant outpost of ‘western civilisation’. Consequently, what goes on there is often overlooked internationally.

But ‘what goes on’ is worth studying.

New Zealand has been one of the most ‘locked down’ countries on earth during the past 18 months as the authorities set out to eradicate the COVID virus altogether; a lost cause.

That should have had a major impact on the fortunes of airports but the financial report for 1H2021 emanating from Christchurch Airport suggests that it is getting back on track rapidly, if only in the domestic air sector, and that is one being led by the full service segment.

What’s more, that report shows a positive result in the case of revenues and profits, which must be the envy of most of its peers around the world.

Christchurch and its airport have had a hard time of things over the last decade, with several earthquakes severely disrupting operations. Accordingly, the level of preparedness for any eventuality is probably higher than it is at most airports.