Prague Airport scrapes a positive EBITDA in 2021, sets out its future environmental credentials

Airports are having to balance commitment to environmental sustainability – especially in their infrastructure developments – with a more pressing demand of trying to get business back on track.

Prague’s Václav Havel Airport is no different, but taking advantage of a credit line negotiated with a consortium of banks last year, it is laying down strategic guidelines on those infrastructure developments, building on the experience it gained before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prague’s Václav Havel Airport has reported a positive EBITDA of CZK190 million (EUR7.7 million) for the financial year 2021, compared to an operating loss of CZK459 million (EUR18.6 million) in 2020. The Prague Airport Group as a whole reported EBITDA of CZK145 million in 2021, which was almost entirely due to the operating result of the airport.

Over the next 10 years the airport plans to execute several long term development and sustainable projects, which include, for example, the expansion of the Terminal 2 building.