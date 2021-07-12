Porter Airlines to adapt its model as it finally restarts service?

Armed with financial support from the Canadian government, Porter Airlines is aiming to resume flights in Sep-2021, after being grounded for more than a year.

The airline has been forced to push back its restart date numerous times due to Canada’s strict travel restrictions; but Canada is slowly beginning to ease some of its requirements, giving airlines hope that a slight bump in demand will ensue.

But Porter’s restart is occurring in a completely different operating environment, in which the timing of a full recovery in business travel is uncertain and as competition has intensified from Canada's two majors, Air Canada and WestJet.

Corporate travellers represented a large proportion of Porter’s business pre-pandemic, so the airline may need a pivot in strategy in the future.