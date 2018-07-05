Philippines tourism: Siargao booms as Cebu Pacific and PAL expand

Siargao has emerged as a popular alternative holiday destination in the Philippines, boosting traffic at the island’s small airport. Siargao is known for surfing and uncrowded pristine beaches, but has historically not attracted as many tourists as other Philippine destinations due to accessibility issues.

Sayak Airport on Siargao had limited flights until 2017, when the Philippine Airlines Group and the independent regional airline SkyJet launched services. The Cebu Pacific Group also launched flights to Siargao from Manila in late 2017 and added capacity from Cebu.

Cebu Pacific and PAL have both added more flights to Sayak Airport in 1H2018. The airport now has 65 weekly return frequencies, compared to only seven return frequencies two years ago.