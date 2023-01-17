Philippine government outlines five-year development plan to reasses airport infrastructure needs
The Philippines’ government has set out clearly a five-year, all-embracing, plan to develop the economy in a positive manner ‘post-COVID.’
Aviation forms a small but significant part of the large document. Significant because the government candidly admits that for too long not enough has been done to improve the airport and associated infrastructure.
At the top of its hit list are improving existing airports, especially in tourist areas; improving access roads to airports (mainly to increase airfreight potential); hiking the level of service standards; and creating a new category of ‘gateway’ airport fed by ‘feeder airports’. It will be interesting to see how that works out.
Of greatest interest outside the country will be the declared intention to bundle airports as potential PPP projects and the reiteration of the statement that full foreign ownership of airports is already permitted under the law.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.