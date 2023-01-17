Philippine government outlines five-year development plan to reasses airport infrastructure needs

The Philippines’ government has set out clearly a five-year, all-embracing, plan to develop the economy in a positive manner ‘post-COVID.’

Aviation forms a small but significant part of the large document. Significant because the government candidly admits that for too long not enough has been done to improve the airport and associated infrastructure.

At the top of its hit list are improving existing airports, especially in tourist areas; improving access roads to airports (mainly to increase airfreight potential); hiking the level of service standards; and creating a new category of ‘gateway’ airport fed by ‘feeder airports’. It will be interesting to see how that works out.

Of greatest interest outside the country will be the declared intention to bundle airports as potential PPP projects and the reiteration of the statement that full foreign ownership of airports is already permitted under the law.