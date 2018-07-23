Peruvian aviation: steady domestic growth and airlines' ambitions
Peru’s aviation market continues to hold much promise as the prospects for stimulation remain ripe. The country’s largest airline, LATAM Airlines Peru, logged solid passenger growth during 1Q2018. Peru’s second largest operator, Peruvian Airlines, continues to expand while aiming to launch a new subsidiary and promising to order up to 20 Russian-manufactured aircraft.
The Viva Group launched operations in Peru a little more than a year ago with the debut of Viva Air Peru. Recently, the airline has stated that it has a goal of transporting more than 900,000 passengers in 2018 after handling close to 500,000 customers during its first year of operations.
Capacity growth in Peru’s domestic market continues at a steady pace in 2018, but LATAM does not believe it will be an impairment to its performance in the country. Peru’s economic growth also continues at a steady pace, with projected economic growth of approximately 4% in 2018.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.