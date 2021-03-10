Peru’s Chinchero Airport: another start date, but more lies ahead...
Just like Berlin’s new airport (which has at least opened, almost a decade late), the one proposed at Chinchero Cusco in Peru has long been delayed.
The circumstances were similar. Originally the arrangement was a public-private partnership, but over the course of a couple of years the private sector consortium’s position became untenable, and the deal was annulled.
For a short time a project which has attracted scorn from the local media became a wholly state one, but it was not long before the private sector was again attracted, in the form of a Korean consortium, this time just to build it.
Now, the process having taken another unwanted year’s break on account of the pandemic, along comes an equally undesirable ‘sustainability assessment’; one which should have been done years ago, bearing in mind that the central attraction here is a globally famous World Heritage Site.
Regrettably, there are examples of where such late intervention has proved fatal to an airport’s prospects.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.