Peru seeking private sector co-operation to improve eight regional airports

Over the past 20 years or so full or partial privatisation of airports by way of concession in South America has become de rigueur, and some countries, notably Brazil, are reaching the end of their procedures.

Peru already has most of its airports privatised in this manner, including the capital, Lima’s, airport.

Now half of the remaining ones are to receive government financial largesse to replace tiny terminals and improve runways, but at the same time the Transport Ministry is putting out an open invitation for the private sector to co-operate by way of unspecified public-private partnerships.

Passenger traffic is returning, having gained in preference over the bus, but with capacity still at a premium and uncertainty as to what the investors would gain out of such a deal, this will be the acid test of investor sentiment in Peru and the wider areas of Upper South America.