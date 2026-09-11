Pegasus Airlines and AirAsia codeshare a significant development in global aviation

Pegasus and AirAsia Group's new codeshare agreement is a relatively rare example of commercial cooperation between European and Asian low cost airlines.

The agreement is only Pegasus Airlines' sixth codeshare (after Iberia, KLM, flynas, ITA Airways and Nile Air) and its first in Asia. It is AirAsia X's first ever codeshare.

The codeshare initially covers flights operated by AirAsia X between Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen and Kuala Lumpur and Pegasus services to five destinations across Europe.

The two airlines are leaders at their respective hubs, from which they serve a large number of destinations. They aim to expand their partnership to a significantly larger number of routes over time.

Codeshare agreements between two low cost airlines are rare and this is the only one between a European and an Asian LCC. That marks the new Pegasus/AirAsia partnership as a significant development in global aviation.