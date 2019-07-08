Overtourism: beyond the headlines, long term solutions are needed

From overcrowding on Mt Everest to a glut of tourists triggering a 'Poppy Apocalypse' in California, 'overtourism' is gaining traction in the mainstream media.

Cruise ships and the rise of low cost airlines are emerging as some of the drivers of the outcome that cities such as Paris, Barcelona and Venice are experiencing tourism levels that are creating major angst among residents; some cities have opted to initiate tourist taxes to gain revenue that supports infrastructure for their growing numbers of tourists.

But behind those headlines tourism organisations are working to craft strategies to manage overtourism, and cities across the globe have viable opportunities for addressing that challenges that stem from the phenomenon.

In the Americas, more mature tourist regions are at varying levels in addressing overtourism, including New York and Los Angeles. Growing tourist destinations in Latin America have a different opportunity to ensure the right infrastructure is in place to handle impending tourist booms.