Overseas airlines see strong growth potential in Australia; part two: challenges and opportunities

For many Asia Pacific airlines, the Australian market has been one of the fastest to recover and return to a growth trajectory in recent years.

Part one of this analysis focused on how Thai Airways, Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Air India have all increased their capacity in the Australian market beyond 2019 levels, and that they see the potential for further expansion.

Part two will look at Vietjet, which is in a different category, because unlike the others it did not operate to Australia before the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it has quickly surpassed these three airlines in terms of weekly flight numbers to Australia.

This part of the analysis will also look at the airlines' interest in the new Western Sydney International Airport, and some of the challenges they see in the Australian market.

Executives from these airlines discussed their Australian operations during the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia Pacific in Brisbane on 12-13-Sep-2024.