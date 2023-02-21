Orlando International hits 50mppa for second time in airport's history; how strong is Disney effect?

Several US airports have reported that 2022 passenger numbers set new records, or close to it. It was a good year, but the revival was already under way in 2021, and 2022 increases are about half of what was achieved the previous year. Orlando International, Florida, is one of those airports. In 2022 it handled 50 million passengers for only the second time in its history, the first time being in 2019.

Orlando is an interesting case because the area could (and does) claim to be the leading leisure destination in the world, courtesy of the numerous Disney (and other) theme parks and resort areas in its vicinity, which have reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic.

To what extent does the ‘Disney Effect’ impact these figures? It is difficult to say – because for all its pulling power, Orlando International is also a wider tourism, VFR and business airport, with capacity stretching across the Caribbean and parts of South America, as well as domestically and to Europe.

Disney has definitely had an impact as tourists flock back to attractions denied to them for over a year, but as traffic figures at other Disney location cities show, theme parks alone cannot always influence passenger numbers.