OAG foresees 6 weeks to determine the 2021 aviation landscape
OAG, the provider of digital flight information and CAPA partner, said in a bulletin published recently that the travel trends over the next six weeks will "determine how 2021 will shape up for many airlines, airports, travel companies and indeed Government revenues if travel does not pick up quickly".
That period takes us to mid Oct-2020, just before the winter schedules begin in the Northern Hemisphere, so it is largely from that perspective. Six weeks has also become the 'don't book before' marker for many travellers as regulations fluctuate frequently.
One suggestion is that airlines might even have to give away free seats in order to generate travel 'confidence' and try to make up lost revenues through ancillary sales. In reality this is in many cases not a big step, where millions of seats - for example in Vietnam - are being sold for USD1 or less.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.