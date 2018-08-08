Norwegian Air sets its sights on Brazil in push to South America

Norwegian has formally applied to operate long haul flights to Brazil, building on its ambition to expand its low cost, long haul operations in South America after the launch of service from London Gatwick to Buenos Aires in early 2018.



Long haul service between Brazil and the UK is dominated by LATAM Airlines Group and its oneworld partner British Airways, so in theory, it would seem like an opportunity for Norwegian to inject some low cost competition into the market. Norwegian’s services to Buenos Aires, and possibly Brazil, are a test for the staying power of low cost, long haul operations between Europe and South America.



Norwegian has pushed back its launch of operations in Argentina from Aug-2018 to Oct-2018, and also aims to operate intra-Latin American service from Argentina. It remains to be seen if all of those pieces will fall into place, but Norwegian continues to believe that long haul, low cost opportunities exist between South America and Europe.

