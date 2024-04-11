North Mariana Islands fight for tourists as global strategic powers grapple for regional influence
Island airports probably suffered even more during the COVID-19 pandemic than did those on the mainland of larger countries. Some are still struggling to recapture lost business, and especially so in the Asia Pacific region, which overall has been slower to recover.
The Northern Mariana Islands, something of a largely undiscovered tourist haven outside their region, are a case in point.
Air travel and tourist numbers were high (although in decline) before 2019, but at least they have been on an upward trajectory in the last two years. The problem is that up to 40% of tourists, and a fair slug of trade there, emerged out of China.
But the Marianas are a US territory, and the governor is a patriot. He doesn't want to perpetuate the Chinese alliance while tensions between the two countries escalate, even if the business sector on the islands does.
This report looks at the many factors involved here in what is a decision-making process fraught with both known and unknown eventualities.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.