North Mariana Islands fight for tourists as global strategic powers grapple for regional influence

Island airports probably suffered even more during the COVID-19 pandemic than did those on the mainland of larger countries. Some are still struggling to recapture lost business, and especially so in the Asia Pacific region, which overall has been slower to recover.

The Northern Mariana Islands, something of a largely undiscovered tourist haven outside their region, are a case in point.

Air travel and tourist numbers were high (although in decline) before 2019, but at least they have been on an upward trajectory in the last two years. The problem is that up to 40% of tourists, and a fair slug of trade there, emerged out of China.

But the Marianas are a US territory, and the governor is a patriot. He doesn't want to perpetuate the Chinese alliance while tensions between the two countries escalate, even if the business sector on the islands does.

This report looks at the many factors involved here in what is a decision-making process fraught with both known and unknown eventualities.