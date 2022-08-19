Norse Atlantic, JetBlue revive London Gatwick-North Atlantic airline market
Norse Atlantic has launched a daily London Gatwick-New York JFK service. The long haul low cost operator is competing with British Airways and JetBlue on the route, and with British Airways, American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines on other London-New York airport pairs.
The start-up's Gatwick launch was followed in the same week by two US routes from Berlin, after four previous US route launches from its Oslo base.
Norse Atlantic is the North Atlantic's only all-economy class widebody low cost operator, a niche Norwegian vacated in 2020 when it retrenched around its short haul network after six years of unprofitable long haul operations. Coincidentally, seat capacity between London Gatwick and North America is now the same as it was before Norwegian's 2014 entry prompted rapid growth.
Following the entry of JetBlue earlier this year, Norse Atlantic brings the total number of Gatwick-North America airlines to six, which is two more than in Aug-2014. This signals that this market may be poised for a renewed period of growth.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.