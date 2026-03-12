Norse Atlantic Airways: another loss in 2025, but profitability may be within reach

Approaching four years since its Jun-2022 start of operations, Norse Atlantic Airways is something of an enigma.

It has been hailed by Skytrax as the world's fifth best long haul airline for 2025, and the best in Europe. It achieved an industry-leading load factor of 96% and a flight completion rate of 99.4% in 2025.

However, its fourth successive annual loss in 2025 is a reminder that it has yet to report an annual profit, and its original mission of operating scheduled long haul low cost services on the North Atlantic struggled to generate enough demand to fill its aircraft throughout the year.

A strategic shift to reduce its reliance on the summer-led Atlantic, while adding winter services to Thailand and South Africa within a smaller overall network has improved the performance of its own operations.

Combined with a simultaneous move into third party flying, most notably for IndiGo on India-Europe routes, Norse Atlantic has improved its aircraft utilisation, decreased its revenue risk, and offered itself a path to margin improvement.