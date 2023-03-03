New Zealand: Auckland and Queenstown airports’ 1H financials exhibit grit and resolve – part two

Auckland International Airport and Queenstown Airport are at opposite ends of New Zealand and also of the commercial/scheduled airport spectrum.

Both of them (and there is some crossover equity interest) have just released their financial statements for 1H2023, which is the six months in which New Zealand took its first steps back towards some normality after two years of the COVID pandemic, involving endless travel restrictions and lockdowns.

It is the bigger gateway airports globally that have typically recovered schedules and revenues faster, although they have also been the ones to face more serious operational and staffing issues.

In this instance, though, it is the smaller and largely specialised tourism-dependent secondary level airport on the South Island which is presenting the most convincing testimony of a genuine recovery from the recent turmoil.

This is part two of a two-part report.