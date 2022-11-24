New York Port Authority schedules JFK T6 construction for 1Q2023 - the final part of its 'Vision'
New York's airports are collectively becoming the US capital for public-private airport infrastructure projects.
Hard on the heels of the completion of two terminal projects at LaGuardia Airport, the Port Authority has announced that a USD4.2 billion, ‘state of the art’ Terminal 6 construction project at New York John F Kennedy International Airport is scheduled to start in 1Q2023.
Other works at JFK include the USD9.5 billion development of New Terminal One that will anchor the airport's south side and which broke ground recently in Sep-2022.
This new infrastructure, at all three New York airports, is bestowing respect on facilities that have – perhaps justifiably – come in for a great deal of criticism in previous years.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.