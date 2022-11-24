New York Port Authority schedules JFK T6 construction for 1Q2023 - the final part of its 'Vision'

New York's airports are collectively becoming the US capital for public-private airport infrastructure projects.

Hard on the heels of the completion of two terminal projects at LaGuardia Airport, the Port Authority has announced that a USD4.2 billion, ‘state of the art’ Terminal 6 construction project at New York John F Kennedy International Airport is scheduled to start in 1Q2023.

Other works at JFK include the USD9.5 billion development of New Terminal One that will anchor the airport's south side and which broke ground recently in Sep-2022.

This new infrastructure, at all three New York airports, is bestowing respect on facilities that have – perhaps justifiably – come in for a great deal of criticism in previous years.