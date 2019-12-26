New Phnom Penh Airport 'back to the future'
As Cambodia strives to become the new Thailand, attracting tourists in particular from China, a new airport is planned for the capital, Phnom Penh.
But the government is venturing into unknown territory by eschewing the French operator and investor VINCI Airports, which runs the existing Phnom Penh airport and two other important ones (in fact the only three that matter) in favour of a consortium of the Civil Aviation Secretariat and a local real estate company with no experience of the sector.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.