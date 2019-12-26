New Phnom Penh Airport 'back to the future'

As Cambodia strives to become the new Thailand, attracting tourists in particular from China, a new airport is planned for the capital, Phnom Penh.

But the government is venturing into unknown territory by eschewing the French operator and investor VINCI Airports, which runs the existing Phnom Penh airport and two other important ones (in fact the only three that matter) in favour of a consortium of the Civil Aviation Secretariat and a local real estate company with no experience of the sector.