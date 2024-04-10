New Malaysia Airlines-Indigo partnership plan highlights both airlines' international strategies

A proposed codeshare partnership between Malaysia Airlines and the Indian LCC IndiGo is an interesting move that should help the two airlines pursue some of their main international network goals.

While important details are yet to be revealed, it appears the prospective deal would broaden Malaysia Airlines' reach into India, which is one of its stated strategic priorities. And for IndiGo, it will help expand its international network scope - which is the airline's major focus.

It is true that such a codeshare will not shift competitive dynamics too much in the Asia-Pacific region. But it is another example of how the right codeshares can be force multipliers, particularly for airlines like Malaysia Airlines that are not growing their own capacity rapidly.