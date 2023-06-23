New Central Polish Airport to open in 2028; gets master plan approval to 2060

Slowly but surely the Central Polish Airport is taking shape – or the 'Solidarity Hub' as it is also known, in a hark back to the 1980s trade union that played a major role in the downfall of socialism in Poland.

The government recently authorised a master plan, by which it would open in 2028 with a capacity of 40mppa, scalable to 65mppa. That is a large number by Poland’s standards – there were only 49 million passengers in the entire country in 2019.

And there are other issues, such as military demands – the world has changed for the worse since the airport was originally conceived – and the impact on several other, existing airports, which have been befriended in their cause by Ryanair.

But even though a spade hasn’t been turned yet, this airport will be watched closely to see if it can achieve its original aims of being a ‘national’ airport, accessible from just about anywhere in the country by rail.