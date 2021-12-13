Neeleman's Breeze Airways puts new US LCC thinking to the test

The US start-up Breeze Airways has only been operating six months but the company is quickly moving onto the next phase of its development as it prepares to add new Airbus A220-300s to its operations in early 2022.

Although Breeze and Azul – another airline founded by Breeze’s CEO David Neeleman – do have some differences, there are more similarities in their approaches, including operating in markets with little, if any, competitive overlap.

Both airlines operate under the low cost carrier business model, but Azul and Breeze don’t use the usual LCC playbook. It has worked for Azul; but it is too early to determine if Breeze’s niche will achieve success in the US.