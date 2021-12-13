Neeleman's Breeze Airways puts new US LCC thinking to the test
The US start-up Breeze Airways has only been operating six months but the company is quickly moving onto the next phase of its development as it prepares to add new Airbus A220-300s to its operations in early 2022.
Although Breeze and Azul – another airline founded by Breeze’s CEO David Neeleman – do have some differences, there are more similarities in their approaches, including operating in markets with little, if any, competitive overlap.
Both airlines operate under the low cost carrier business model, but Azul and Breeze don’t use the usual LCC playbook. It has worked for Azul; but it is too early to determine if Breeze’s niche will achieve success in the US.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.