Narita Airport considering plans to consolidate three terminals into one new one

Tokyo’s Haneda Airport’s business model was tinkered with a decade ago to enable it to handle more international traffic, but it continues to lag behind Narita Airport, even though it was the main international airport before Narita was built and that it is twice as big by passenger numbers overall.

Narita is not in line for privatisation as part of the surge in that activity across Japan, but its existing management is keen to build additional runway infrastructure and possibly to consolidate the current three terminals – which comprise full service/alliance and LCC-oriented buildings – into one new one. A feasibility study will determine if that can be done, and how much it would cost.

If it goes ahead, it would be one of the biggest projects in the airport sector anywhere in the world.