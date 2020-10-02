Munich Airport’s third runway delayed until at least 2028
Some airports are delaying or cancelling infrastructure in this climate, whereas others are persevering with their intentions. A few are even using this time to try to gain commercial advantage with new schemes.
The situation at Munich Airport, Germany's second busiest, is – in the words of the CEO of the German airports' representative body – "incomprehensible".
The third runway there, which had been delayed until 2023 at the earliest and has been the subject of a decade-long battle, has now been further put off until 2028, vaguely on the grounds of the implications of the pandemic. If the pandemic is going to last that long, then the operators of airports around the world might as well hand back the keys to the landowners.
What is even more surprising is the docile nature of the response so far of Lufthansa, for which Munich is its second hub.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.