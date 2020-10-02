Munich Airport’s third runway delayed until at least 2028

Some airports are delaying or cancelling infrastructure in this climate, whereas others are persevering with their intentions. A few are even using this time to try to gain commercial advantage with new schemes.

The situation at Munich Airport, Germany's second busiest, is – in the words of the CEO of the German airports' representative body – "incomprehensible".

The third runway there, which had been delayed until 2023 at the earliest and has been the subject of a decade-long battle, has now been further put off until 2028, vaguely on the grounds of the implications of the pandemic. If the pandemic is going to last that long, then the operators of airports around the world might as well hand back the keys to the landowners.

What is even more surprising is the docile nature of the response so far of Lufthansa, for which Munich is its second hub.