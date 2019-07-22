Munich Airport – steady growth but limited by third runway denial

Munich Airport has grown to be Germany’s second airport, with a wide and growing range of short, mid, and long haul services, many of them provided by Lufthansa and its subsidiaries. There are several countries in Europe where support from the national carrier beyond the primary airport to this degree would be appreciated.

In 2018 Munich achieved a satisfactory set of financial results, allowing for the fact that the German economy shrank, as did others in Europe. According to its passenger and cargo growth, Munich can consider itself to be the second primary German airport after Frankfurt.

Munich’s route map is quite comprehensive in 2019 and in some respects mirrors that of Frankfurt, although the number of destinations served is lower and there are clear service gaps, such as in Africa and Latin America.

The airport has also reduced carbon emissions per passenger from 5.67kg in 2005 to 3.24kg in 2018 and is on track to achieve carbon neutral status by 2030.

Construction of the third runway remains of paramount importance though, and the "most strategically important expansion project" for the airport. In the immediate future, it faces the challenge of not being able to start that project for five years.