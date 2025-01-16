Most of Mexico's airlines start 2025 on stable footing. Will geopolitics affect their durability?

Prospects for the majority of Mexico's airlines look favourable as 2025 gets under way.

Perhaps the one airline exception is the state-owned Mexicana, which opted to cut several routes shortly after it first anniversary and has failed to build up a significant presence in the domestic market over the past twelve months.

While that's not unusual for an airline start-up, it does reflect continued challenges for the airline in its second year of operations.

There is the possibility that geopolitics could create some uncertainty in Mexico's aviation sector.

It's not clear how the threat to impose tariffs on goods from Mexico by the incoming US president could affect the country's economy, and potentially, passenger demand.

But as Mr Trump takes office, perhaps the joint venture between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico, which has been operating under a threat of dissolution during the last year, could be spared.