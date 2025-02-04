Moroccan aviation: Casablanca at forefront of increasing North African presence on the world stage

Africa has never really been a focal point of the global air transport business, despite regular proclamations of its potential - and that applies to airlines and airports alike.

But only a little digging can unearth a prospect that could not be ignored, if it ever came to market.

One of those is Casablanca's Mohammed V airport, one of the busiest on the continent, already established as one of the principal North African gateways, along with Cairo International, and one that will prosper from being the joint location of Morocco as a venue for the 2030 Soccer World Cup.

Both tourism and commerce will drive the expansion of the Casablanca airport, which will benefit from being expanded to handle over 23 million passengers as part of a USD4.2 billion series of projects around the country that will increase overall country airport capacity by over 200% in just six years.

Meanwhile key long haul routes that were abandoned during the COVID-19 pandemic have been reinstated, and a new one introduced.

The leading airline, Royal Air Maroc, could (if it wished, and before the soccer tournament arrives) investigate the potential for Casablanca to become an alternative hub between Asia Pacific and South America.