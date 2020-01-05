Miami airports: MIA expands cargo area; ‘rival’ cargo airport approved

With an authorised reliever airport specifically for cargo just up the highway, Miami Airport is fighting back by expanding its own cargo area. Miami is the leading U.S. gateway to and from Latin America for both passengers and freight and intends to stay that way.

In 2018 MIA, with 2.13 million tonnes, was the 15th biggest airport in the world as measured by cargo volume. It is one of six U.S. airports in the top 20 freight airlines in the world, handling general freight. Miami is almost as important in cargo terms as it is for passengers, providing an air bridge between North America and Latin America.

Cargo volume growth has actually exceeded passenger traffic growth on several occasions this year, whereas the general trend, both locally and globally, has been the opposite – for cargo volume to fall while passenger numbers increase.

Miami now has a rival cargo airport: for several years it has been the intention to turn Airglades Airport into Airglades International Airport, an integrated freight logistics hub to capitalise on the trade in cut flowers, fish and other perishables flowing between the US and Central and South America. Currently, this is all channelled through Miami International Airport.