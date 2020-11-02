Mexico’s Volaris expecting a passenger recovery in 1H2021

The Mexican ultra low cost operator Volaris is one of the few operators worldwide that will nearly reach 2019 capacity levels at the end of 2020. For the past few months the airline has been adding supply back at a faster pace than other operators, taking advantage of its competitors pulling back from the market.

Now, Volaris expects that it will reach its 2019 passenger levels in 1H2021, which is a much faster recovery period than most airlines are forecasting. The airline is basing that projection on a steady recovery in its key passenger segments – visiting friends and relatives (VFR) and leisure customers.

Volaris is also taking advantage of opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic at Mexico City Juarez International as competitors continue to shrink at the airport, and the company could continue to be a formidable force at Mexico’s largest airport for the foreseeable future.