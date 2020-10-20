Mexico’s Interjet: airline's recovery plan lacks substance
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Mexico’s value airline Interjet was working to make 2020 a more positive year than 2019.
The challenges the airline was aiming to put behind it included ridding itself of Sukhoi Superjet 100s and working to build confidence in its financial state.
Obviously, the world’s public health crisis has upended Interjet’s efforts to get back on track, and during the slowdown driven by COVID-19 the airline has not added back service as quickly as other Mexican operators. There also appears to have been a shake-up in Interjet’s executive ranks at the highest levels, and its strategy – if there is one in place – is murky at best.
Until the situation develops further it is not known whether Interjet has the financial resources to withstand the ongoing shocks triggered by COVID-19; but its competitors are taking advantage of other airlines in Mexico that are shrinking during the pandemic, and Interjet could face challenges in working to regain its share.
