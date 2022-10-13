Americas aviation: Mexico’s domestic recovery continues full steam ahead

Mexico’s domestic airline passenger levels have either met or exceeded pre-crisis levels through Aug-2022, and the government’s projections show that those trends should continue for the remainder of the year.

Domestic demand in Mexico’s market has remained steady, however a downgrade of the country’s safety rating by US authorities has hindered expansion by Mexican airlines into the country’s most important international market.

And it is not certain when an upgrade will materialise.

More recently, Mexico’s government has confirmed that it is contemplating establishing a state-run airline that could potentially launch in 2023 – raising questions about how that entity will compete against private operators.