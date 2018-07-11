Mexico election: doubt now about MEX airport and airline regulation
The erection of a border wall, uncertainty over NAFTA and immigration controversies have all coalesced to create a blanket of uncertainty in Mexico-US relations, which have resulted in knock-on effects in the transborder aviation market.
Now the election of a leftist and populist president in Mexico is adding to that uncertainty, and on a broader scale, creating potential roadblocks to crucial progress needed in tackling infrastructure constraints and changing governmental mindsets about the benefits of aviation to Latin America.
One of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s (AMLO) campaign pledges was to stop construction of the new Mexico City airport scheduled for completion in 2020. Hopefully he will not follow through on that promise, but the precedent set by his comments should be worrisome to the evolution of Mexican aviation. In the immediate aftermath of Mr López Obrador's election, there have been mixed messages, a mildly positive development.
