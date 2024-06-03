Mexican ULCC Volaris shows grit in navigating ongoing GTF challenges

The Mexican ultra-low cost carrier Volaris posted a solid financial performance in 1Q2024, despite continuing challenges from being forced to ground aircraft due to issues with Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines powering its Airbus A320neo family jets.

But the airline is taking a cautious approach to the remainder of the year as some uncertainty remains regarding the exact levels of operation for its fleet, as groundings peak in 2H2024.

Nonetheless, its financially solid execution against the backdrop of myriad difficulties should be acknowledged, and potentially bodes well for Volaris when the airline returns to regular operations.