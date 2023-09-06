Mexican standoff! Caps at Mexico City International Airport could have far-reaching consequences

There’s little doubt that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has left a mark on the country’s aviation market in his six years in office – but the impact of his policies on the sector could continue to be felt well after his term ends.

AMLO’s initiatives have included nixing an airport in Mexico City that was under construction, converting a military base into a reliever airport, building a new airport in Tulum, and resurrecting the Mexicana brand into a new state-run airline.

Now the government is imposing more limits on operations at Mexico City Juarez International airport.

Although the airport has been congested for years, the move could also fit into the president's plans to bolster operations at the city's second airport of Felipe Angeles.