Mexican standoff! Caps at Mexico City International Airport could have far-reaching consequences
There’s little doubt that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has left a mark on the country’s aviation market in his six years in office – but the impact of his policies on the sector could continue to be felt well after his term ends.
AMLO’s initiatives have included nixing an airport in Mexico City that was under construction, converting a military base into a reliever airport, building a new airport in Tulum, and resurrecting the Mexicana brand into a new state-run airline.
Now the government is imposing more limits on operations at Mexico City Juarez International airport.
Although the airport has been congested for years, the move could also fit into the president's plans to bolster operations at the city's second airport of Felipe Angeles.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.