Mexican aviation: start-ups look to change the landscape

Mexico had reached some level of stability before 2020 as the country’s passengers were divvied up among two ultra-low cost carriers – Volaris and Viva Aerobus – and the country’s only full service operator – the Aeromexico Group.

Due to Mexico’s more relaxed COVID-19 policies, the country’s ULCCs resumed their capacity growth by the end of 2020, and Aeromexico emerged from Chapter 11 restructuring in late 2022.

But as 2023 gets under way: potential new entrants, a proposed government-owned airline, and a regional operator with aspirations to operate electric aircraft, could inject some new dynamics into the market that at some point could potentially create overcapacity in Mexico’s aviation sector.