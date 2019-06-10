Mexican aviation: Domestic shares shift as transborder rationalises

Summary

Volaris’ had the highest domestic passenger share in Mexico during 1Q2019, surpassing historical market leader Grupo Aeromexico

Aeromexico is working with its partner Delta to mitigate the effects of having to ground six Boeing 737 Max jets in its fleet

Both Aeromexico and Volaris cite improving conditions in the Mexico-US transborder market, and Volaris continues to grow its US footprint

Volaris captured the highest domestic passenger share in Mexico during 1Q2019

Growth in Mexico’s domestic passenger market reached nearly 6% year-on-year in 1Q2019 to 11.9 million passengers. And the passenger share shift among Mexican carriers has notably changed. Volaris captured a 32% share compared with 27% for Grupo Aeromexico. Historically FSC Aeromexico has been the dominant airline in the country, but ULCCs appear to be gaining ground. During 1Q2019 Volaris’ domestic passenger traffic increased 16.7% on 15.2% ASK growth.

Ultra low cost operator Viva Aerobus posted a 13.5% increase in passengers carried year-on-year. Viva Aerobus is largely a domestic airline, with nearly 91% of its ASKs deployed to the domestic market in 1Q2019.

Domestic passenger share among Mexico's airlines in 1Q2019

Volaris 32% Grupo Aeromexico 27% Interjet 20% Viva Aerobus 18% Other 3%

Volaris’ total unit revenues (which includes ancillary revenue) grew 9% year-on-year in 1Q2019, which reflects a solid domestic performance. The airline’s total capacity increased 12.8% year-on-year with a 15.2% rise in domestic ASKs.

The airline introduced 16 new domestic routes in 1Q2019, and launched sales for 17 additional new routes – 10 domestic and seven international. The new routes introduced in 1Q were largely from bus switching markets that previously had no air service.

Executives from Volaris recently concluded its higher cost competitors (Aeromexico and Volaris) continue to “be very rational regarding capacity growth in Mexico”. Volaris’ unit costs excluding fuel in 1Q2019 was USD4.1 cents, which is no doubt one of the best performances among ultra low cost airlines worldwide.

Aeromexico planned tempered capacity growth prior to Max grounding

Data from CAPA and OAG show Aeromexico’s domestic ASK growth will essentially be flat in 2019. Overall, the airline is targeting flat system capacity growth in 2019, but depending on the timing its Boeing 737 Max jets returning to service, the company could post negative capacity growth in 2019.

Aeromexico Group weekly total domestic ASKs from 2016 to late Oct-2019