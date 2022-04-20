Mexican airlines prepare for domestic and transborder competition
Mexico’s airlines believe that ample opportunity exists in the country’s aviation market, both domestically and internationally – particularly when the US restores the country’s aviation safety rating.
Despite all the challenges ushered in by coronavirus variants, Mexico’s recovery has continued at a relatively steady pace, and the market has rebounded faster than many other countries worldwide.
The country’s largest domestic airline, Volaris, believes Mexico’s status as an emerging market has resulted in substantial growth in air travel, and demand is holding steady as travel trends continue to stabilise. Volaris remains particularly bullish on its ability tap into a vast market to switch bus passengers to air travel.
In international markets, especially on US transborder routes, partnerships could up the competitive stakes for Mexico’s airlines.
