Mexican airlines adopt different approaches to US expansion after safety upgrade
It is not surprising that Mexican airlines have moved quickly to expand into the US transborder market, now that Mexico’s safety rating has been restored.
But Mexico’s three largest airlines – Aeromexico, Viva Aerobus and Volaris – are taking somewhat different approaches now that constraints on their operations to the US have been removed.
Aeromexico is leveraging its joint venture with Delta Air Lines, while Viva Aerobus is adding new US markets to its roster. Volaris is adding depth to its transborder network by bolstering frequencies in existing markets and resuming a codeshare with fellow ultra-low cost carrier Frontier Airlines.
It is yet to become clear whether Mexico’s airlines will continue to broaden their reach in the US transborder market, but the recent moves by those operators show their desire to make up for lost time as their growth was stunted on US routes for more than two years.
