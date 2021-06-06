Men of Harlech – Cardiff Airport fights back from the dead, again

The airport serving a capital city, anywhere, could be expected to be a bustling place in normal times. After all, even Tirana’s Rinas airport managed more than 3.3 million passengers in 2019. In Cardiff’s case it was half of that amount and in 2020, pummelled by the pandemic, it dropped to just 200,000 passengers.

But Cardiff has learned to struggle against adversity as airlines have failed, and in the face of stiff competition from aggressive airports in England.

Now, with the pandemic not so acute, with travel restrictions easing, new airlines, new route opportunities, the potential return of two key airlines, a new way of looking at the air transport business and a sound financial position – a more promising future beckons than perhaps has been the case before.

The question is, can the airport, like the iconic Owain Glyndŵr of the 15th century who defended Harlech Castle against the English King Henry V, rise to the occasion?