Malta’s airport: doubling in area as Malta Air prepares to take off

There’s a lot going on in Malta right now. Tourism and passenger traffic are both up at the island's only airport, Malta International Airport (MIA), and visitors are increasingly coming from new markets. A new, local airline will take over from Ryanair in the summer, filling the low cost requirement and possibly freeing Air Malta to refocus on other roles.

The nature of ‘tourism’ to Malta is changing too – shifting rapidly away from the archetypal retired British winter resident playing bridge while tea and cucumber sandwiches are served, against the backdrop of a string quartet. Malta embraces both leisure and business tourism.

To cater to this demand there are big infrastructure changes planned for the airport.