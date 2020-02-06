Malta’s airport: doubling in area as Malta Air prepares to take off
There’s a lot going on in Malta right now. Tourism and passenger traffic are both up at the island's only airport, Malta International Airport (MIA), and visitors are increasingly coming from new markets. A new, local airline will take over from Ryanair in the summer, filling the low cost requirement and possibly freeing Air Malta to refocus on other roles.
The nature of ‘tourism’ to Malta is changing too – shifting rapidly away from the archetypal retired British winter resident playing bridge while tea and cucumber sandwiches are served, against the backdrop of a string quartet. Malta embraces both leisure and business tourism.
To cater to this demand there are big infrastructure changes planned for the airport.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.