Malaysia’s 2023 traffic growth could exceed forecast – again
The Malaysian air travel market had a strong finish to 2022, with its recovery rate defying official expectations. There is still significant scope for improvement in the international market in particular, and authorities are predicting that the pace of traffic growth will continue to build momentum in 2023.
Surging demand has driven a rapid increase in traffic in the latter part of 2022 – as it has done in many other markets.
Further increases in 2023 will be driven by international operations moving closer to full recovery.
A new report from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) predicts that this will lift Malaysia’s system capacity to around 70% of pre-pandemic levels, although actual growth may turn out to be much higher.
One thing that won’t change is that the two big groupings – AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines – will continue to dominate the Malaysian market.
Their comparative shares have shifted, however. AirAsia’s market share lead – in terms of system capacity and traffic – has shrunk slightly.
Both airlines will have major roles to play in the expansion of the Malaysian market in 2023.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.