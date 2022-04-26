Malaysia Airports reports strong 1Q2022 demand; potential for tourism ‘first mover’ status
Many countries are experiencing a strong uplift in commercial air transport activities just now, but not so much in Asia.
However, that region is the location of Malaysia Airports (MAHB), which operates almost 40 airports there and is an organisation has experienced +400% passenger growth this year.
That puts it on par with Singapore, and between them these two neighbouring countries could benefit from a tourism boom if the coronavirus pandemic stays away.
MAHB also now operates a solitary foreign airport, in Istanbul, which historically has been a very strong performer and one that handled twice the traffic of Kuala Lumpur in 1Q2022.
But there is concern over how the Ukraine war could impact international relations with Turkey.
