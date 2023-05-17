MAHB proposes redevelopment of Kuala Lumpur’s second airport as a complete aerospace ecosystem
The significance of Kuala Lumpur’s original airport, Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, or Subang, has declined in recent years as Kuala Lumpur International grew and gained a huge LCC terminal, in a country where LCCs are popular.
Subang mainly offers a limited network of domestic flights now, although there are a handful of international services.
Belatedly the government has asked MAHB, the state operator, to draw up a plan to reinvigorate the airport. The response has been to identify it as an aerospace centre, in the same way as Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport was thus identified 16 years ago.
There will be terminal refurbishments included in the package, but any attempt to grow the airport’s passenger numbers significantly, especially if it means more jet services, is likely to meet with stiff local opposition.
