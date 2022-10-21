Lufthansa continues to decline the opportunity for a third German hub at Berlin
On several occasions CAPA has reported on Lufthansa’s apparent disinterest in building any kind of hub operation at Berlin, where a new airport opened in 2020 following lengthy delays.
Berlin is, of course, the capital of Germany – Europe’s most populated country, with the largest economy.
Now Lufthansa’s CEO has reinforced that reticence, insisting that the country is “too small” to merit a northern hub to supplement the existing central and southern ones.
But is it? And could Lufthansa develop its modest Berlin operations – which amount to a feed to Frankfurt and Munich – by way of O&D routes alone?
