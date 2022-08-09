Lucky for some - VINCI buys into OMA’s 13 airports; consolidated as number 1 private sector operator

Relentlessly, France’s VINCI Airports continues its march towards world domination.

Its acquisition of a share in the 13-airport OMA group in Mexico, its first foray into that country, has established it (or will do once the deal is ratified) as the world’s leading wholly private sector airport operator as measured by the size of its portfolio – and one that is increasingly focused on the Americas.

OMA’s finances are sound, as indeed they were throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and OMA’s airports are business-oriented and tourist-oriented.

Lurking in the background, though, are politics and future relations with Mexico’s biggest trading partner, the United States, just over a border that no longer seems to exist. VINCI has great experience of operating airports in Latin America, including the political hot potato that is Brazil.

It may well need it.