Lucky for some - VINCI buys into OMA’s 13 airports; consolidated as number 1 private sector operator
Relentlessly, France’s VINCI Airports continues its march towards world domination.
Its acquisition of a share in the 13-airport OMA group in Mexico, its first foray into that country, has established it (or will do once the deal is ratified) as the world’s leading wholly private sector airport operator as measured by the size of its portfolio – and one that is increasingly focused on the Americas.
OMA’s finances are sound, as indeed they were throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and OMA’s airports are business-oriented and tourist-oriented.
Lurking in the background, though, are politics and future relations with Mexico’s biggest trading partner, the United States, just over a border that no longer seems to exist. VINCI has great experience of operating airports in Latin America, including the political hot potato that is Brazil.
It may well need it.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.