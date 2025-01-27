LOT Polish Airlines SWOT: long haul network focus is key

LOT Polish Airlines is considering a new order for short haul jets, pondering whether to go for Embraer E195-E2s or Airbus A220s.

It is also interested in further long haul expansion, to build on its position as the only significant long haul operator in Central Europe.

Poland's aviation market is growing faster than the rest of Europe, and LOT has ambitions to grow its fleet and traffic significantly over the rest of this decade.

However, its capacity growth has not kept pace with Poland's, and it is losing seat share, while the ultra-LCCs Ryanair and Wizz Air are growing much faster there. LOT's long haul network focus is its key strength.

This report looks at LOT's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.