LOT Polish Airlines SWOT: long haul network focus is key
LOT Polish Airlines is considering a new order for short haul jets, pondering whether to go for Embraer E195-E2s or Airbus A220s.
It is also interested in further long haul expansion, to build on its position as the only significant long haul operator in Central Europe.
Poland's aviation market is growing faster than the rest of Europe, and LOT has ambitions to grow its fleet and traffic significantly over the rest of this decade.
However, its capacity growth has not kept pace with Poland's, and it is losing seat share, while the ultra-LCCs Ryanair and Wizz Air are growing much faster there. LOT's long haul network focus is its key strength.
This report looks at LOT's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.