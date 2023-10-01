LOT Polish Airlines ends United codeshare, but North America still a strong niche
LOT Polish Airlines and Star Alliance partner United Airlines ended their 20-year-old codeshare agreement in late Sep-2023.
Under the agreement, LOT carried United's code to four European destinations from Warsaw, while United carried LOT's code on to 17 US cities from Chicago.
However, the codeshare did not cover services between Poland and the US, nor any onward services from its four US destinations, other than Chicago.
Meanwhile, LOT remains the sole operator on Poland-North America. Moreover, its nine North Atlantic routes position it as the dominant airline by capacity between the whole Central Europe region and North America.
The end of the United codeshare optically reduces LOT's North American footprint. However, the airline's strength in this market – its biggest international region by ASKs – looks set to remain.
